Corberan discusses West Brom’s transfer plans and the ‘fix’ his side needs ahead of transfer deadline

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan says that the club are still working on potential player signings ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline.
West Brom are yet to make any new signings this month. But the club remains on an upwards trajectory under Corberan who’s lifted the Baggies up into 10th place of the Championship table, and now just one point outside the play-off places.
New signings don’t seem paramount to West Brom’s season. But like any side in the division, new recruits in certain areas of the pitch will always be welcome and with games coming thick and fast over the next few months, Corberan will want to ensure that his side has enough depth and quality to maintain a promotion push.
Express & Star say that Corberan wants a new central midfielder before tomorrow night, with Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien and Fulham’s Nathaniel Chalobah having both been linked. And speaking to Express & Star about his side’s transfer plans, Corberan had this to say:
“We as a club are still working on this. Unfortunately we couldn’t fix the needs before. But still we have time to fix the needs and cover what we need to cover, what we understand – me, with my club, with Ron (Gourlay), with Ian (Pearce) – what we have to cover.”
But a central midfielder might not be the only thing on Corberan’s agenda. He recently lost Matt Phillips to injury and so a new wide player could be a priority – Phillips has been a key player for Corberan since he arrived in October.
“We still have the days to fix the points we need to fix,” Corberan continued. “Of course, in my mind, I had one idea to improve the team. But after the situation with (Matt) Phillips of course we have lost one player probably till the end of the season and it’s something we need to fix.”
Time running out…
West Brom and many other teams in the Football League will no doubt be working hard on potential player signings over the next 36 hours or so. Although the Baggies have a very strong and in form squad, there is a few gaps in the side like Corberan mentions and so one or two signings before 11pm tomorrow could be the difference for them this season.
But signing aren’t always straightforward. The players that West Brom might want will surely have other suitors and so it makes landing a new player very difficult. Even if Corberan can’t make any new signings though, West Brom fans will remain optimistic for the remainder of the season, with the Baggies well placed to battle for promotion.
West Brom host Coventry City in the Championship on Friday evening.