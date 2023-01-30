Corberan discusses West Brom’s transfer plans and the ‘fix’ his side needs ahead of transfer deadline

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan says that the club are still working on potential player signings ahead of tomorrow’s 11pm transfer deadline.

West Brom are yet to make any new signings this month. But the club remains on an upwards trajectory under Corberan who’s lifted the Baggies up into 10th place of the Championship table, and now just one point outside the play-off places.

New signings don’t seem paramount to West Brom’s season. But like any side in the division, new recruits in certain areas of the pitch will always be welcome and with games coming thick and fast over the next few months, Corberan will want to ensure that his side has enough depth and quality to maintain a promotion push.

Express & Star say that Corberan wants a new central midfielder before tomorrow night, with Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien and Fulham’s Nathaniel Chalobah having both been linked. And speaking to Express & Star about his side’s transfer plans, Corberan had this to say:

“We as a club are still working on this. Unfortunately we couldn’t fix the needs before. But still we have time to fix the needs and cover what we need to cover, what we understand – me, with my club, with Ron (Gourlay), with Ian (Pearce) – what we have to cover.” But a central midfielder might not be the only thing on Corberan’s agenda. He recently lost Matt Phillips to injury and so a new wide player could be a priority – Phillips has been a key player for Corberan since he arrived in October.