Charlton Athletic striker on his way to League One side, says trusted journalist

Charlton Athletic striker Jayden Stockley is ‘on his way’ to Fleetwood Town, says Richard Cawley.

Stockley, 29, joined Charlton Athletic on a permanent deal ahead of last season, after spending the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at The Valley. The big striker went on to score 13 goals in 39 League One appearances last season but he’s struggled for form this time round.

So far this season, Stockley has scored just twice and assisted three in 24 League One appearances. Reports emerged earlier in the month claiming that Stockley was wanted by the Addick’s League One rivals Fleetwood Town, and now South London Press journalist Cawley says that Stockley is closing in on a move to Scott Brown’s side.

#cafc striker Jayden Stockley on his way to Fleetwood Town. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) January 30, 2023

Cawley also revealed that Stockley is set to sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the club. Fleetwood Town currently sit in 17th place of the League One table – five points behind Charlton in 15th – after leaving Sheffield Wednesday with a hard-fought point on Saturday.

Stockley looks set to become Fleetwood’s fifth signing of this month’s transfer window, with Scott Robertson, David Harrington, Phoenix Patterson, and Callum Dolan having already signed.

A blow for Charlton?

Stockley has certainly struggled this season, and under Dean Holden, Charlton look to be making a lot of changes. It seems like Stockley isn’t a part of Holden’s plans but the striker will leave the club with the best wishes of Charlton supporters, who watched the striker put in some really good performances last season.

And for Fleetwood, they’re signing a striker who’s proven at League One level and it’ll really bolster their survival chances this season, with Brown’s side sitting just four points above the drop zone right now.

Stockley will hope to hit the ground running and fire Fleetwood Town towards safety in the second half of this season. Town return to action v fellow strugglers Burton Albion this weekend, whilst Charlton travel to Exeter City.