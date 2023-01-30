Charlton Athletic agree swoop for 22-year-old midfielder currently on loan in the Championship

Charlton Athletic have agreed a deal to sign Stoke City loan man Gavin Kilkenny, according to Football Insider.

Kilkenny joined Stoke City on loan in the summer transfer window, coming in to bolster their midfield options after it became clear game time with Bournemouth was going to be limited.

However, his time with the Potters hasn’t been able to bear much fruit either. The Irishman has been a fringe player under Alex Neil’s management, playing just four times in a thoroughly forgettable stint for the club.

Now, with Tuesday’s 11pm deadline moving closer and closer, Kilkenny is set for a change of scenery.

Football Insider reports that Charlton Athletic have now agreed a deal to bring the 22-year-old midfielder in, ending his time with Stoke City in the process. The move has been sanctioned and he will now under a medical at The Valley.

Parent club Bournemouth and keen for Kilkenny to play more regularly and hopefully, this move can see him do just that.