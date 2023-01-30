Championship clubs keen on AFC Bournemouth forward – Ligue 1 side also interested

AFC Bournemouth trickster Siriki Dembele is drawing interest from ‘a lot’ of Championship clubs and Ligue 1 side Auxerre, Alex Crook has revealed.

Peterborough United plucked tricky forward Dembele from Grimsby Town back in 2018 and after three-and-a-half impressive years at London Road, he was snapped up by Bournemouth this time last year.

He aided the Cherries’ push for promotion over the second half of last season but since their rise to the Premier League, Dembele has found minutes hard to come by.

Now, with Tuesday’s 11pm deadline nearing, EFL interest in the Scot has emerged.

Reporting on Twitter, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has said that ‘a lot’ of Championship clubs are showing an interest in Dembele in the latter stages of the window. Ligue 1 side Auxerre are also interested, with the forward potentially heading for the Dean Court exit door before tomorrow’s cut-off point.

A possible departure from #AFCB is Siriki Dembele. interest from a lot of Championship clubs as well as Auxerre. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 30, 2023

Dembele has made six Premier League appearances this season, all of which have come off the bench.

A proven EFL talent…

Championship clubs in the market for an attacking addition before the end of the window have to have Dembele on their radar.

The attacker was a standout performer during his time with Peterborough United and he’s one that will excite supporters. He can play on either wing or through the middle as a striker or attacking midfielder, offering valuable versatility.

His trickery and footwork makes him a constant nuisance for defenders and arguably, he’s been hard done by getting such limited minutes this season. Given the competition for a starting spot at Bournemouth, a late winter move may well be on the cards for Dembele.