Burnley and Millwall among sides keen on Chelsea prodigy

Burnley, Millwall and Bristol City are all keen on Chelsea’s loaned out midfielder Xavier Simons, the Evening Standard has reported (via London World).

Chelsea sent young midfielder Simons out on loan to Hull City in the summer transfer window, giving him a chance to continue his development away from Stamford Bridge in the EFL.

Minutes have been limited for Simons with the Tigers but Liam Rosenior is a big admirer of his talents. He’s even spoken openly about a desire to work with the youngster on a long-term basis too.

Now though, rival interest in his services has been reported.

The Evening Standard has said that while Hull City are keen to strike a permanent deal, competition has emerged from fellow Championship trio Burnley, Millwall and Bristol City. All three are also admirers of Simons and his potential, so it will be interesting to see if a new switch comes to fruition before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

One for the future…

Although regular minutes have eluded Simons at this stage in his career, there’s no doubt that he’s one to keep an eye out for in the years to come. He’s highly-regarded by a reputable coach in the form of Rosenior and with interest now emerging from Burnley, Millwall and Bristol City’s it’s clear he’s viewed as a player with a bright future.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out in the final stages of the January transfer window though.

The final decision will of course come down to parent club Chelsea, but the Championship is certainly offering some intriguing options for the young midfielder this month.