Bristol City man closing in on loan move to top flight European club, report reveals

Bristol City midfielder Han-Noah Massengo is reportedly on the verge of joining French Ligue 1 side Auxerre on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Massengo, 21, sees his Bristol City contract expire at the end of this season. The player and club have hit an impasse with regards to a new deal and Robins boss Nigel Pearson has subsequently exiled Massengo from the side – the former Monaco man hasn’t featured in the league since October.

Now though, French outlet L’Equipe (via Get French Football News) is claiming that Ligue 1 strugglers Auxerre are set to sign Massengo on loan for the remainder of this season. The same report goes on to say that Auxerre will cover Massengo’s wages too.

BristolLive say that the Robins paid an initial £2.7million fee for Massengo back in 2019, but that fee included add-ons – reports at the time said Bristol City paid upwards of £8million for the Frenchman. Massengo has since racked up 99 league appearances for the Championship club, with only 10 of those coming in the earlier part of this season.

A blow for Bristol City…

Is Massengo leaves for free next summer then it will represent some really poor business on Bristol City’s behalf. To pay as much as they did for Massengo, and to potentially lose him for nothing – when there’s been interest in him before as well – is really poor, but Pearson will be hoping that his side can learn from their mistakes.

And Massengo’s exit may pave the way for a younger player to move further up the pecking order perhaps, and follow in the footsteps of names like Alex Scott who’ve progressed into the first-team and subsequently impressed.

Not all is lost for Bristol City but the situation unfolding around Massengo reflects poorly on them.

Bristol City return to action v Preston North End this weekend.