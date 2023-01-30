Bristol City fail with two bids for emerging League Two star, report reveals

Bristol City have seen two bids rejected by AFC Wimbledon for young left-back Jack Currie, as per Football Insider.

Bristol City have only made one addition so far this month, recruiting free agent goalkeeper Nikita Haikin.

The focus has been on departures mainly, with Antoine Semenyo and Dan Bentley among those moving on. However, there’s still time yet for a deal or two to be struck before Tuesday’s 11pm cut-off point for all transfers.

Now, it has been claimed one player the Robins are in pursuit of is AFC Wimbledon starlet Currie.

Football Insider reports that Bristol City have had two bids rejected for the 21-year-old left-back. The Championship side are still hopeful of getting a deal done for Currie though, so it will be interesting to see if they’re successful in any new efforts to bring him to Ashton Gate.

The 2022/23 campaign has been Currie’s first season of regular minutes with the Dons. He’s managed a goal and two assists in 32 outings, operating as both a full-back and a wing-back.

Another one to watch…

AFC Wimbledon have produced their fair share of academy talents in recent seasons. Ayoub Assal recently sealed a high-profile move to Qatari side Al-Wakrah amid his starring form for the Dons and Currie looks like another talented player off the press at Plough Lane.

At 21, he’s already gained a good amount of senior experience and he’s comfortable going forward and in defending.

Currie has helped keep 10 clean sheets in 25 League Two outings for Johnnie Jackson’s side this season and he looks to have a future at a high level ahead of him. A switch to Bristol City would certainly increase his chances of making it at the top, but it remains to be seen if the Dons can be tempted into a sale before the deadline tomorrow.