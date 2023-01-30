Bolton Wanderers could make swoop for 18-year-old centre-back

Bolton Wanderers could sign young Cork City defender John O’Donovan after a successful trial period, as per The Irish Examiner.

O’Donovan currently plies his trade in his native for Cork City’s academy sides.

He’s just 18 years old and is the reigning Irish FA Schools Player of the Year, an impressive honour to have picked up given some of the talents the Republic of Ireland has produced in recent years.

Now, it has emerged from The Irish Examiner that he recently went on trial with Bolton Wanderers. He made good on his chance to impress on these shores too, with the League One side impressed with his performances, meaning a move could come to fruition for the centre-back.

A worthwhile addition?

Bolton currently sit 5th in League One and their playioff prospects are looking very bright indeed under the stewardship of Ian Evatt. They have the second most clean sheets in the division with only Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County, two fellow promotion candidates, having conceded less goals.

23 goals conceded in 29 games is a hugely impressive rate, so praise has to go to the defensive ranks and those who brought them to the club. A move for O’Donovan would see them bring a long-term prospect into those ranks too, though it remains to be seen if a move comes to fruition.

At such a young age, you have to think that O’Donovan would be an initial addition to the club’s B team with a view to a first-team breakthrough.

It remains to be seen just what position he would take up if a move comes to fruition, but nevertheless, a player of his promise makes for an intriguing target in the closing stages of the window.