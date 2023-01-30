Blackburn Rovers’ chase for 11-goal international striker falls through

Blackburn Rovers striker target Ibrahima Kone will be staying with Ligue 1 side FC Lorient, the Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

Blackburn Rovers have been in the market for another option at the top of the pitch all winter but with Tuesday’s deadline moving closer and closer, Jon Dahl Tomasson’s hunt is yet to reap the rewards.

Plenty of names have been linked but now, it has emerged that Rovers’ chase for one target has hit the brakes.

The Lancashire Telegraph reports that talks have been ongoing between Blackburn Rovers and Ligue 1 outfit FC Lorient over a possible deal for Malian international Ibrahima Kone. However, the pursuit has fallen apart and Kone will be remaining in France.

An agreement over a loan deal was close, but it seems Rovers will now have to look elsewhere once again.

Kone has netted nine goals in 37 outings for Lorient since joining last January and boasts an impressive record for the Mali national side, netting 11 goals in 14 caps for the country.

Another target to cross off…

It’s safe to say Blackburn Rovers’ hunt for another striker has been a frustrating one this month.

Tomasson needs added firepower at the top of the pitch and with all the players linked, talks either fail to materialise into a deal or they end up staying put or heading elsewhere. With little time left, the Rovers hierarchy have to identify another Kone alternative and move quickly if they’re to bolster their attacking ranks.

As it stands, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sam Gallagher and Jack Vale are the only natural strikers, and even Brereton Diaz is best deployed on the left-hand side.