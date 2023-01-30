3 centre-backs Portsmouth must consider as John Mousinho’s transfer priority emerges

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho doesn’t have long left if he wants to add a new face or two to his squad before the January transfer window slams shut.

Portsmouth boss Mousinho spoke last week about his desire to add another centre-back to his ranks before the end of the month.

With Tuesday’s 11pm deadline nearing and Sean Raggett, Ryley Towler and Clark Robertson still the only natural centre-backs at Fratton Park, Pompey need to act soon. Here, we put forward three names who should be on their radar.

Lewis Mayo – Rangers (on loan at Kilmarnock)

Football Insider reported earlier this month that Rangers were ready to listen to offers for loaned out defender Mayo this month. As it stands, he’s still with loan club Kilmarnock, but Pompey should look to test their stance.

The 22-year-old is a bright defensive talent who still has plenty of room to develop and he’s gained a good amount of senior experience at a decent level. He could be a solid long-term option for Mousinho and Portsmouth to keep in mind.

CJ Egan-Riley – Burnley

Egan-Riley’s game time since joining Burnley in the summer has been extremely limited. He’s no doubt a bright talent who could break into Vincent Kompany’s side in the years to come, but with Hjalmar Ekdal and Ameen Al-Dakhil in now too, chances look hard to come by this season.

A winter loan to Portsmouth could be beneficial for his development, also providing Pompey with a strong option at the heart of defence.

Connor McAvoy – Fulham

Last but not least is Fulham talent McAvoy. He’s out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a winter move away from Craven Cottage before the month’s end.

He’s another centre-back viewed as a promising player for the future and under Mousinho’s guide and alongside some experienced defenders in the form of Raggett and Robertson, McAvoy could develop well at Fratton Park if given the chance.