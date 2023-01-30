Burton Albion plotting late swoop for Charlton Athletic man

Burton Albion are ‘plotting a move’ to sign Charlton Athletic’s Charlie Kirk, says Pete O’Rourke.

Kirk, 25, has featured 21 times in League One for Charlton Athletic this season, scoring three goals and assisting four more. But the former Crewe Alexandra man doesn’t seem to be favoured by new boss Dean Holden who’s so far handed Kirk less than 10 minutes of football.

And now, Football Insider’s O’Rourke says that League One strugglers Burton Albion are weighing up a last minute swoop for Kirk – O’Rourke though doesn’t say whether it’d be a loan move for a permanent one.

Burton Albion are plotting a move for Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. #bafc #cafc — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 30, 2023

Burton Albion currently sit in 22nd place of the League One table. They’re level on points with Accrington Stanley and MK Dons in 21st and 20th respectively, but behind on goal difference. Charlton meanwhile have moved up into 15th place of the table after a resurgent run of form under Holden, but his side were beaten 2-1 at home by Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Kirk spent time out on loan with Blackpool last season where he featured nine times in the Championship, assisting three goals. His current contract at The Valley expires in 2025.

Kirk on the move…

Kirk was one of Charlton’s better performers during their earlier struggles this season. But Holden clearly doesn’t favour him and it’s no surprise to see clubs already looking into a potential deal for the Englishman.

He’s impressed at League One level in the past with Crewe Alexandra. But for some reason, Kirk is yet to really kick on with the Addicks, and despite his improved performances earlier in the season, he now looks like he could be on the move again.

For Burton though, signing Kirk for the second half of the season will be good business – the club are really struggling at the moment but a few new faces coming in before 11pm tomorrow will bolster their survival chances.

Charlton return to action v Exeter City this weekend, whilst Burton go up against Fleetwood Town.