Wigan Athletic keen on loan swoop for West Brom man who arrived last summer

Wigan Athletic are keen on signing West Brom defender Martin Kelly on loan, reports Alan Nixon.

Kelly, 32, joined West Brom on a free transfer last summer, after leaving Crystal Palace following an eight-year spell with the club. But the Englishman has featured just five times in the Championship this season and now he could be on his way out, with Wigan Athletic reportedly keen,

Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (29.01.23, pg. 59) that Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney ‘wants to make’ Kelly his first signing as Latics boss, after replacing Kolo Toure at the DW Stadium this week. Nixon adds that Wigan fancy a loan deal for the experienced defender.

Wigan currently sit in last place of the Championship table. Toure was axed earlier this week after failing to win any of his seven league games in charge, but the Latics remain just four points from safety, whilst West Brom currently sit in 10th and just a point outside the play-off places.