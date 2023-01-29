Sunderland have bid accepted for Everton man, player granted permission to discuss personal terms with Black Cats

Sunderland have seen a bid for Everton’s young centre-back Joseph Anderson accepted, reports Football Insider.

Anderson, 21, is a product of the Everton youth academy. The Englishman is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Toffees but he’s been a regular for the club’s U21 and U23 sides over the past few seasons, and he’s featured in the EFL Trophy in recent campaigns as well.

Now though, it seems like Anderson might be on his way to the Stadium of Light with Football Insider claiming that Sunderland have seen a bid accepted for Anderson, and that the player has been ‘granted permission to discuss personal terms’ with the Black Cats.

Sunderland are recruiting for the future under the ownership of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and the management of Tony Mowbray too. The Black Cats have already signed Pierre Ekwah from West Ham this month and Isaac Lihadji from Lille, after signing Aji Alese from the Hammers last summer, as well as youngsters like Abdoullah Ba, Edouard Michut, Dan Ballard, Jack Clarke and more.