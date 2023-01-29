‘Moyes needs to be careful…’ – Derby County v West Ham prediction: The72

Derby County host West Ham in the FA Cup Fourth Round on Monday night.

Derby County welcome David Moyes’ West Ham to Pride Park tomorrow night, for what should be an exciting FA Cup clash which is set to be broadcast live on ITV.

The Rams have enjoyed a strong season so far under Paul Warne, whose side occupy a play-off spot in the League One table and have won their last six games in all competitions – Derby beat Barnsley in the FA Cup Third Round.

West Ham meanwhile are struggling in the Premier League. They sit in 16th place of the table but come into this one on the back of a much-needed win, beating Everton 2-0 – the Hammers beat Brentford to progress n the FA Cup.

Here, a handful of our writes make their prediction for the game…

Luke Phelps

“West Ham won’t be paying attention to what league Derby County are in. All that Moyes will know is that Derby are in form and looking dangerous, and Pride Park will be bouncing for this one.

“The Rams are a really well-organised and technically-gifted side. This current Derby team could likely compete in the Championship and so Moyes needs to be careful how he approaches this one.

“Whether or not he’ll field a strong side remains to be seen, given West Ham’s struggles in the league. But the Hammers have good depth and some good youngsters who could be on show in this one.

“I’m excited to watch this one, and I really think Derby Count can nick a win. But I’ll sit on the fence and say draw.”

Score prediction: Derby County 1-1 West Ham

James Ray

“Morale is high at Pride Park amid their excellent run of form and although League One will be Derby County’s priority, they have a really good chance of springing one of the biggest surprises of the round here.

“West Ham are in a bad way at the moment and while they do have a strong enough squad to push back up the table, their struggles have continued. Moyes will have all eyes on lifting the Hammers up the league and while a cup run could boost spirits, the extra games might not appeal.

“That could see the ranks rotated for West Ham. With Derby in flying form and Pride Park’s atmosphere sure to be raucous, I’m backing the Rams to pull off a big win.”

Score prediction: Derby County 2-1 West Ham