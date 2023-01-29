Luton Town want to sign Exeter City man this month, Swansea City have already seen a bid rejected

According to Football Insider’s Pete O’Rourke, Championship side Luton Town are making an effort to sign Exeter City star Josh Key before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

This move comes after Swansea City had a bid for the Grecians’ right-back turned down, according to Football Insider. O’Rourke says that the Hatters ‘have now joined the chase by making contact over a deal’.

Exeter City academy product Key will not be short of offers with Football Insider adding that he is also ‘considering pre-contract offers’ from a number of overseas sides ahead of his contract expiry this summer. It was hoped that 23-year-old Key would sign a new deal with the Grecians, but this looks increasingly unlikely to happen.

Since making the breakthrough at St James Park, Key has firmly established himself as a first-team regular. He has 131 appearances to his name, the bulk of these coming in League Two where he scored three goals and registered nine assists.

This season has seen the young defender feature 25 times in League One, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Thoughts…

There is little doubt that Key is a player with potential. His displays for Exeter City this season and before have highlighted that.

These performances, plus the undoubted potential that he has to further improve, are bound to generate interest and that is exactly the case here.

Luton Town obviously see him as able to cope with the step up to Championship football. The Hatters are currently 7th in the table and are only outside the play-offs only on goal difference.

A move by Rob Edwards’ side would be an attractive outcome, but so too would a move to Swansea City which can’t be ruled out.

Expect to see Key’s name in headlines a lot more between now and 11pm on Tuesday.