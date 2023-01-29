Coventry City keen on signing Leeds United man in permanent deal

Coventry City have joined the race to sign Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, reports Alan Nixon.

Cresswell, 20, has been heavily linked with a move away from current loan club Millwall this month. The young defender has lost his place in Gary Rowett’s starting XI and the expectation was that he’d be recalled by Leeds this month, and sent out on loan to another Championship side.

And a number of clubs had been linked, including Sunderland, whilst Middlesbrough have been linked with a permanent swoop for Cresswell. And Nixon has now revealed in The Sun on Sunday (29.01.23, pg. 59) that Coventry City fancy a move for Cresswell, and that the Midlands club have ‘made an approach’ to sign Cresswell before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Recent reports though have suggested that Cresswell looks set to stay at Millwall until the summer, with the deadline for Leeds to recall him from his current loan spell having already passed.