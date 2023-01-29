Charlton Athletic looking to beat Rotherham United to signing of Championship midfielder

Charlton Athletic are plotting a loan swoop for Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell, says Alan Nixon.

Russell, 22, hasn’t featured for Huddersfield Town since October, owing to a contract dispute between the player and the club. Several teams have been linked with a move for Russell this month with reports last week suggesting that Rotherham United were closing in on a move for Russell.

But Nixon has revealed on his Patreon page this morning that League One side Charlton Athletic are ‘making a shock bid’ to sign Russell on loan this month, with the Addicks looking much-improved under new boss Dean Holden. Charlto have made some positive signings so far this month, having already signed Macaaley Bonne on a free transfer, as well as Todd Kane and Matthew Penney on loan from Coventry City and Ipswich Town respectively.

The Addicks saw a run of three-straight wins in League One ended by promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers yesterday. But Holden’s start to life at The Valley remains a positive one, with Charlton Athletic currently sitting in 15th place of the table and nine points outside the play-off places.

Russell to Charlton…

Russell looks set to move on in the final days of this month’s transfer window, and he doesn’t look short of options.

But Charlton will do well to beat Rotherham to this potential signing – the Millers have made a lot of good signings this month and they look well-prepared to fight against relegation from the Championship this season.

Charlton though could prove just as attractive to Russell, who might yet prefer playing for an in form League One side than a struggling Championship club.

It remains to be seen, but Charlton’s transfer business this month looks far from finished, and a few more signings could really give Charlton a chance of securing a late play-off spot.

The Addicks return to action v Exeter City next weekend.