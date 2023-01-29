Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers join race to sign young striker, Sheffield Wednesday have also had a look

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon page, Championship side Blackpool and League One side Bolton Wanderers have an interest in New Zealand U19 striker Oliver Colloty.

Melville United striker Colloty, 19, is in the country and has been on trial with Sheffield Wednesday. The Owls were ready to have the Dunedin-born frontman play a role in their upcoming U21 outings but a hamstring injury threw doubt over his trial, according to The Star.

Now, Nixon says that the Seasiders and the Trotters are taking a look at the teen striker who continues to search for an English club. Colloty’s only football experience has been in his homeland, most recently with Melville United who play in the New Zealand Northern League.

In 31 games for Melville, Colloty has hit the back of the net 20 times, underlining the threat he poses in front of goal.

Thoughts…

Blackpool are struggling near the foot of the Championship table at the moment – they sit in 23rd place and they are three points from safety, and have turned to veteran Mick McCarthy to save their season.

For League One outfit Bolton, it’s a rosier picture, with Ian Evatt’s side currently sitting in 5th place of the table and looking good to challenge for promotion this season.

So both Blackpool and Bolton turning to youngster Colloty would be a good move, albeit it for different reasons.

As mentioned, the 20 goals for Melville United highlights the threat that Colloty poses for opposition defences – he also has nine goals in just six games for New Zealand’s U19 side.

Of course, that output is likely to drop against the higher calibre, better-organised defences at Championship and League One level. However, Colloty is unlikely to cost a fee – or a large one at least – and he would be a useful addition for either side.