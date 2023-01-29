Blackburn Rovers, Millwall, and more could miss out on PL striker target with top flight move preferred

Brighton & Hove Albion striker Deniz Undav is free to leave on loan this month, but the Seagulls are hoping to find a top flight European club for the German striker, says Alan Nixon.

A number of Championship sides have been linked with a loan swoop for Undav, 26, this month. Blackburn Rovers have been credited with an interest, whilst Millwall, Norwich City, Sunderland, and West Brom have all been mentioned as well.

But all five of the above Championship sides might end up disappointed, with Nixon reporting in The Sun on Sunday (29.021.23, pg. 59) that, whilst Undav ‘hopes to go out on loan’ and Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is also keen to see Undav leave on loan, the south coast club are ‘holding back’ to see if any top flight European clubs make a move.

Undav scored an impressive 26 goals and assisted 12 more for Royal Union SG in the Belgian top flight last season, ending the campaign as the league’s top scorer. But he’s featured just eight times in the Premier League for Brighton this season, failing to record a single goal contribution.