Blackburn, Middlesbrough, West Brom all keen on Nottingham Forest summer signing

Blackburn Rover, Middlesbrough, and West Brom are all in the race to sign Nottingham Forest’s Lewis O’Brien on loan, reports Alan Nixon.

O’Brien, 24, secured a big money move to Nottingham Forest from Huddersfield Town last summer. But the central midfielder has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in Steve Cooper’s side having made 13 Premier League appearances so far this season, scoring once.

And now, Nixon reports in The Sun on Sunday (29.01.23, pg. 59) that O’Brien is wanted on loan by a number of Championship sides, with Forest set to decide whether or not to send him out on loan before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Nixon says that Middlesbrough have joined West Brom in the race to sign O’Brien on loan, with the Baggies linked earlier in the season, whilst revealing that Blackburn Rovers are also interested.