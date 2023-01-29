Birmingham City could pay 75% of player’s £23k-a-week wages in order to send him out on loan, says reporter

Birmingham City could end up paying 75% of Neil Etheridge’s £23,000-a-week wages in a bid to ‘smooth a loan deal’ for the goalkeeper, says Alan Nixon.

Etheridge, 32, has recently been linked with a loan move to Huddersfield Town, who are in desperate need of a goalkeeper after losing Lee Nicholls to injury. The Terriers are yet to find a temporary no.1, but they could find the answer in Etheridge who is currently playing no.2 to John Ruddy at St Andrew’s.

And Blues could yet be willing to pay the bulk of Etheridge’s wages in order to send him out on loan. Nixon writes in The Sun on Sunday (29.01.23, pg. 59) that Birmingham City ‘might pay’ as much as 75% of his £23,000-a-week salary in order to find Etheridge a temporary club for the second half of this season.

But Nixon adds that Birmingham City’s ‘only problem’ is that they’d be sending Etheridge to a relegation rival in Huddersfield Town, who currently sit in 22nd place of the table compared to Birmingham City in 19th – six points separate the two teams.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Huddersfield’s goalkeeper search…

Huddersfield Town have had a couple of weeks to find a goalkeeper now. But player signings aren’t always straight-forward and Terriers boss Mark Fotheringham will want to sign a goalkeeper who can provide the same amount of quality as Nicholls.

There’s still a few days for Huddersfield to find a shot-stopper. Time is rapidly running out though and a move for Etheridge looks like it has its obstacles, so Huddersfield will surely have their eye on other targets ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

John Eustace might not be so keen to lose his no.2 in the final days of the transfer window as an injury to Ruddy would really leave Blues short, and they’re in a pretty perilous situation right now as well.

It’s a difficult one to weigh up, but it’ll be interesting to see how Huddersfield’s goalkeeper search unfolds.