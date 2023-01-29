Barnsley man closing in on surprise move to Luton Town

Luton Town are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Barnsley’s second-choice goalkeeper Jack Walton, reports Football Insider.

Walton, 24, is a graduate of the Barnsley youth academy. The Englishman has made 47 total league appearances for the Tykes, with the bulk of those coming in the 2020/21 Championship campaign in which Barnsley reached the play-offs under Valerien Ismael.

But Walton featured just seven times in the Championship last season and has made just one League One appearance this time round, and now he could be on his way out of the club.

Football Insider claim that Championship hopefuls Luton Town are in advanced talks to sign Walton, with the Hatters looking to provide some fresh competition for on loan goalkeeper Ethan Horvath in the second half of this season. The report says that ‘negotiations are progressing well’ ahead of Tuesday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Barnsley currently sit in 6th place of the League One table whilst Luton Town occupy 7th place of the Championship table.

1 of 20 What stadium is this? Villa Park Emirates Stadium Stamford Bridge Molineux

Walton to Luton Town…

Luton Town are shrewd operators in the transfer market. Whilst Walton might not be a blockbuster signing, it remains a shrewd one given Walton’s young age for a goalkeeper and his previous experience in the Championship.

And the Hatters will be in the market for a new goalkeeper come the summer transfer window as Horvath will be returning to parent club Nottingham Forest, so Luton boss Rob Edwards looks to be preparing for that already.

And Walton will provide some stern competition to Horvath for the second half of the season too, whilst also providing some decent cover should Horvath pick up an injury.

As for Barnsley, losing Walton is not ideal, but his potential sale could give manager Michael Duff some spending money for the final days of the transfer window, or for next summer – it also sees Barnsley sell a player who’d otherwise become a free agent in the summer.

Luton look ready to battle for another top-six finish, and they return to action v Cardiff City in the Championship on Tuesday.