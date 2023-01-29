Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, Lincoln City in three-way battle for PL youngster

According to Alan Nixon, League One trio Barnsley, Charlton Athletic, and Lincoln City are in a three-way battle for Crystal Palace youngster Luke Plange.

Plange came through the youth ranks at Arsenal before being released on a free transfer, and subsequently signed by Derby County in March 2021. Whilst with the Rams, Plange cut a path through their youth sides, going on to become a first-team regular at Pride Park.

Four goals and two assists in 26 appearances for Derby County last season saw him make a move to Premier League Crystal Palace. He’s not yet made the breakthrough at Selhurst Park and is currently out on loan at Belgian side RWD Molenbeek.

However, Nixon says the Eagles are set to recall him from the continent. He adds that this ‘will spark a three-club chase’ as the aforementioned League One sides clamour for his services. Nixon adds that Plange is not seen to be playing enough – the 20-year-old former Derby County prospect has two goals and two assists in 14 Challenger Pro League games.

Thoughts…

If Palace do recall Plange from his stay on the continent, then it is understandable that he will be of interest to clubs.

The young striker has already shown that he is capable of holding his own against Football League opposition during his time at Pride Park.

All three clubs credited with an interest in him would be able to find both space and opportunity to play him, with all three clubs needing to add attacking quality to their ranks as they chase different goals in the second half of the season.

Across the second half of the current campaign, Plange could become an important player for any of Barnsley, Lincoln City, or Charlton Athletic who sit 6th, 15th and 16th receptively in the League One table.