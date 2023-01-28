QPR team news and predicted XI to face Hull City: Full-back out but midfielder could return to XI

QPR travel to Hull City in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR head to the MKM Stadium to face Hull City later today, with Neil Critchley looking to claim his second win in charge of the R’s.

So far, the former Blackpool boss has taken seven points from his opening six league games in charge (one win and four draws), having seen his side lose a 1-0 lead against Swansea City last time out.

Today’s opponents Hull City have only lost one of their last seven in the league, having improved massively under Liam Rosenior in the last few weeks.

QPR team news

Critchley revealed ahead of this weekend that Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird is a doubt, after picking up a minor hamstring injury in the last outing against Swansea City.

Elsewhere, West London Sport say that Lyndon Dykes was forced off in the Swans game with illness, but he looks set to feature, whilst Stefan Johansen is back in starting contention after two months out with a heel injury.

Leon Balogun looks set to miss out once again, but he recently saw a specialist about his ongoing calf injury.

Luke Amos seemingly remains a doubt after picking up another injury at the start of the year.

Predicted XI

Dieng (GK)

Paal

Dunne

Dickie

Kakay

Field

Johansen

Chair

Iroegbunam

Willock

Lowe

Johansen has been missed. His presence in the middle of he park can’t be denied and if he’s fit to start, expect him to. Elsewhere, Critchley now has a lot of good attacking options with Jamal Lowe in the side and Tyler Roberts back, so someone is going to have to miss out this weekend.

Lowe could start up top in place of Dykes given his recent illness and lack of scoring form, with Chris Willock potentially returning to the starting side after coming off the bench v Swansea City. And expect Osman Kakay to replace Ethan Laird.

QPR haven’t played poorly in recent weeks, but they’re struggling to see out winning positions, so Critchley will be hoping for a more confident and assured performance this afternoon.

The game kicks off at 3pm.