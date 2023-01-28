Portsmouth team news and predicted XI to face Peterborough United: Mousinho forced into two changes

Portsmouth visit Peterborough United in League One this afternoon.

After a dismal run under former boss Danny Cowley, Portsmouth look to be enjoying a new lease of life under John Mousinho.

He’s taken over and enjoyed a strong start to life in the job, beating Exeter City and Fleetwood Town both by a 2-0 scoreline.

Peterborough United have themselves recently changed manager and the Posh faithful are all too familiar with the new man already.

Darren Ferguson replaced Grant McCann, taking on the role for an fourth time. A 3-0 defeat at the hands of Wycombe Wanderers spelt the end for McCann and Ferguson also had a positive experience in his first game in charge, defeating Port Vale before their Charlton Athletic clash was suspended.

Portsmouth team news

They may have beaten Fleetwood in their last outing, but Pompey ended the game with only ten men on the pitch. Welsh international Joe Morrell picked up two yellow cards in quick succession around the hour mark and so Mousinho will be without the 26-year-old for this one.

Another blow from that midweek fixture is that Ronan Curtis limped off late on and the ankle injury that he sustained will most likely keep him out of this major trip to London Road.

Predicted XI

Macey

Ogilvie

Towler

Raggett

Swanson

Thompson

Pack

Tunnicliffe

Hume

Bishop

Dale

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Dane Scarlett hasn’t started either of the game in the Mousinho era and whilst Curtis’ injury opens the door for a spot in attack, Reeco Hackett may well get the nod.

Replacing the suspended Joe Morrell is the other area of note and one would imagine that his fellow countryman Louis Thompson could be the next man up.

The game kicks of at Fratton Park at 15:00 on Saturday afternoon.