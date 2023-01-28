Middlesbrough team news and predicted XI to face Watford: Defender suspended but new signing could make first start

Middlesbrough host Watford at the Riverside in the Championship this afternoon.

Middlesbrough come into the game with the Hornets having just been defeated for the second time since Michael Carrick took over. They lost 2-0 to Sunderland last time out and will be hoping to bounce back at the first time of asking here.

The Teessiders have slipped to 6th in the table, but could leapfrog Watford and up to as high as 3rd should results go their way later today.

Middlesbrough team news

The biggest absence for Middlesbrough will be Dael Fry. The centre-back has played 90 minutes in every single game under Carrick, but will sit out this one following his red card against the Black Cats.

He will serve a one-game ban after the club’s appeal was turned down and he will be back in contention against Blackpool next weekend.

Darragh Lenihan returned to action last Sunday after missing the 1-0 win over Millwall, and so should be fit to continue in the heart of the defence.

But Right-backs Anfernee Dijksteel and Darnell Fisher remain out, whilst centre-back Matt Clarke is still on the treatment table with a back problem.

Elsewhere, Isaiah Jones and Rodrigo Muniz’ recent absences from the matchday squad seem to be tactical as opposed to anything injury related, and new signing Cameron Archer is pushing for his first start after an impressive cameo at the Stadium of Light.

Predicted XI

Steffen (GK)

Smith

Lenihan

McNair

Giles

Howson

Hackney

Forss

Akpom

McGree

Archer

Several players weren’t at their best against Sunderland and Carrick could shake things up. However, he isn’t one to make wholesale changes and so if he is going to tinker against Watford, it will just be one or two.

There could be two changes from the side that lost to their rivals last weekend, with McNair coming in for the suspended Fry and Archer replacing Matt Crooks up top.