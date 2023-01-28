Charlton Athletic team news and predicted XI to face Bolton Wanderers: New signing could come into the side

Charlton Athletic host Bolton Wanderers in League One on Saturday.

Charlton Athletic’s last game should have been a trip to Peterborough United but the game was frustratingly postponed shortly before kick-off. As a result, their last League One outing was two weeks now.

They defeated Barnsley 2-0 in that clash, with Tyreece Campbell and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi netting.

Bolton Wanderers also picked up three points last time out with Dion Charles scoring the only goal of the game against Forest Green Rovers and also being sent off, albeit incorrectly after a case of mistaken identity.

The Addicks are down in 15th but are making good progress under Dean Holden, while Bolton Wanderers sit in 5th.

Charlton Athletic team news

Charlton Athletic will be missing a few players through injury.

Todd Kane, who joined on loan from Coventry City earlier this month, is facing weeks out after picking up an injury on his debut. Steven Sessegnon is out with a knee problem, while Joe Wollacott is yet to return from his finger injury.

Mandelo Egbo and Chuks Aneke also remain absent.

Predicted XI

Maynard-Brewer

Clare

Innis

Ness

Penney

Payne

Dobson

Fraser

Rak-Sakyi

Campbell

Bonne

Shot-stopper Wollacott may be out but Australian ‘keeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer has made that position his own in recent weeks. Matt Penney may well come straight into the side after his arrival given the recent shortage at left-back.

Teenager Miles Leaburn is having a decent season as the central striker but the more experienced Macauley Bonne may be handed his first Charlton Athletic start by Holden in his second stint with the club.

The game, hosted at The Valley, kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.