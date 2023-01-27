Winger in on loan, defenders join? What deadline day might have in store for Watford

Watford have been in the market for new additions all month and with the deadline nearing, Slaven Bilic is still looking to add to his ranks.

On Tuesday at 11pm, all business will cease and so the Hornets are against the clock. They currently sit 3rd in the Championship but some new additions should help them tighten their grasp on a play-off spot with the top two likely out of reach.

Ahead of deadline day, rumours are persisting and it seems a pair of defenders could be on the way in.

Wesley Hoedt was with Southampton between 2017 and 2021, but went out on three different loan spells in that time.

The Dutch defender then landed at Belgian side Anderlecht on a permanent deal. Now, Watford are poised to bring him back to English shores, as per the Watford Observer, so that looks like a deal that will be getting done.

Another move that looks to be on the cards is a swoop for Scottish centre-back Ryan Porteous. He’s set to make the move down from Hibernian, as per the Scottish Daily Express after a fee was agreed for his services.,

Porteous has been hotly sought-after all month but it seems it will be Watford who wrap up a deal.

One who could end up at Vicarage Road too is Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri.

A lot is expected of the 21-year-old Uruguayan but with the wide areas being somewhat overcrowded at Old Trafford, a loan move to the Championship may well beckon. Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony and Anthony Elanga are just a few of the names seemingly ahead of him in the pecking order.

Watford have shown interest while Fabrizio Romano has reported that Brazilian club Flamengo are no longer in pursuit of Pellistri. It remains to be seen if an exit is sanctioned though, so this one could end up being decided late on.

Lastly, to a potential departure in the form of Joao Pedro. The Brazilian is a shining light for Watford and they will be doing everything they can to keep him at Vicarage Road.

He has a major role to play in their potential return to the promise land but Everton, amongst others, are hugely interested in the Brazilian, as per The Telegraph.

If Anthony Gordon is able to force his move through to Newcastle United then the Toffees will have the funds for Pedro and the need to sign him. He is currently injured though and a late move seems unlikely at this point.