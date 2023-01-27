‘Will just about nick a vital win’ – Tranmere Rovers v Leyton Orient prediction: The72

Leyton Orient will visit Tranmere Rovers in League Two this weekend.

Leyton Orient are currently the League Two leaders but they have played a game more than 2nd placed Stevenage. Those two have a cushion between them and the rest of the sides in the division.

Leyton Orient actually travelled to face Boro in their last outing and found themselves on the receiving end of a beating, losing 3-0 as Idris El Mizouni was red carded.

Tranmere Rovers, on the other hand, are experiencing an indifferent season. Many tipped them to be in the promotion race back in July yet Micky Mellon’s side are currently wallowing down in 15th. They have drawn their last two games with Sutton United and Walsall coming to town and both walking away with a point.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“For all their weaknesses this season, Tranmere have actually been a solid outfit defensively. They’ve conceded just 23 times in 26 games, a total only bettered by three other sides.

“However, against an Orient side who will be determined to get back on form, their attacking issues could cost them. Richie Wellens’ side need to get back on a strong run after a poor patch of form and with Stevenage closing in, a slip up could see them surrender top spot.

“I think the visitors will just about nick a vital win.”

Score prediction: Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Leyton Orient

Jamie Rooke

“Leyton Orient went flying out of the blocks and were an unstoppable force, but recently they have faltered.

“One win and three draws in their last six is hardly table topping form and so Richie Wellens is tasked right now with turning a corner.

“Tranmere could well further dampen the mood but it would be against the odds in my eyes, as I predict that Orient will returning to winning ways in this one, with relative ease.”

Score prediction: Tranmere Rovers 0-3 Leyton Orient