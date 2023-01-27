Tottenham Hotspur man linked with Burnley, Middlesbrough and more closing in on PL move

Burnley and Middlesbrough’s hopes of securing a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur defender Djed Spence have taken a hit, after Football Insider’s report that states the player is in advanced talks with Brentford ahead of a potential move.

Spence left Middlesbrough in the summer after falling down the pecking order under manager Chris Wilder. He was sold to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £20million, yet the move hasn’t really gone as planned for the right-back.

He has played just six times in all competitions for Antonio Conte’s side and has now been deemed as surplus to requirements according to 90min. This put several clubs on high alert, with sides in the top flight and the second tier taking an interest.

Both league leaders Burnley and Spence’s former club Middlesbrough were keen to bring the 22-year-old in on loan this month. However, this potential deal now looks to be out of the question for the Championship duo, with Football Insider claiming he is set to sign for Brentford after entering into advanced talks with the Bees.

A blow for Burnley and Boro…

Spence has shown he can compete in the Championship having impressed during his time at Middlesbrough, but primarily during his loan spell at Nottingham Forest. He would certainly have been a great addition to the Burnley or Boro ranks had he signed.

He is a combative full-back, who can play in a back four, a back five or even at right-midfield and his versatility would have certainly stood him in good stead at either Burnley or Middlesbrough if the move had materialised.

However, it makes sense for Spence to try to revive his Premier League career. His move to Spurs looked to be a dream move for him, but given it hasn’t gone to plan, the chance of continuing to be play in the top flight seems too good an opportunity to turn down, especially if it a choice of stay playing at this level or dropping down a division.