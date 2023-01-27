‘This should be light work’ – Fulham v Sunderland prediction: The72

Fulham host Sunderland in the FA Cup this weekend.

Fulham sit 7th in the Premier League, something not many people saw coming at the start of the campaign.

Marco Silva’s side have defied the odds and often put in impressive performances against the top teams in the country. They have lost their past two to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, but they’ll see this weekend as the perfect time to return to form.

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland are doing a similar thing following their promotion. They sit just a point outside the top-six and have some exciting young talent who are capable of creating moments of brilliance. Sunderland’s squad is a bit thin at the moment though and Mowbray may look to rotate here.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Fulham stormed the Championship last season and they are even better now, so on paper this should be light work. Silva has his side playing free-flowing football with a mix of experience and youth in the squad.

“Whilst Sunderland are against the odds, their players will relish the opportunity to show their worth against a side who won the Championship less than a year ago. It may be an opportunity for some players to prove their worth ahead of a busy Championship period, and for others a chance to prove they can play against top flight opposition.

“Both sides will look to play and they’ll both create chances, I think it’ll be a really good game. However, I can see the quality of Fulham just edging them over the line this weekend.”

Score prediction: Fulham 2-1 Sunderland

James Ray

“Although Sunderland have been impressive of late, I do think the Premier League side will be able to progress here.

“Much of the attention has been on the likes of Newcastle United and Brighton when it comes to Premier League clubs to have surprised this season but Fulham serious deserve their plaudits. They’ve been fantastic this campaign and an FA Cup run would only further boost morale.

“I expect Sunderland to take the game to them and while they might be able to spring a surprise, I will back the Cottagers.”

Score prediction: Fulham 3-2 Sunderland