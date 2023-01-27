‘This is a big ask for…’ – Ipswich Town v Burnley prediction: The72

Ipswich Town host Burnley in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup this weekend.

Ipswich Town got back to winning ways in League One, defeating Morecambe 4-0 on Tuesday night.

This puts them 3rd in the third-tier whereas Burnley are flying high at the Championship summit. The Clarets haven’t dropped points since early November when they lost to Sheffield United 5-2 at Bramall Lane, winning eight on the bounce since.

Both sides have lofty ambitions and so it will be fascinating to see how seriously the pair take this cup competition.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Burnley have the depth to rotate their ranks and still field a strong side, so if Kompany wants to freshen his side up and give some fringe players a starting berth, he can do so and maintain his confidence.

“Ipswich Town will know they need to kick on from their win over Morecambe after some recent struggles. This is a big ask for them though, with the visitors in unassailable form.

“This should be an entertaining one, but I’m going for a Burnley victory.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 1-3 Burnley

Jamie Rooke

“Burnley are the only side in the country who can rival Arsenal for form. Vincent Kompany has his side going all guns blazing at the moment and it’s hard to see anyone stopping them.

“Ipswich Town themselves are a very solid team but this will be their stiffest test yet, without a doubt. It is difficult to see them emerging from this one victorious.

“Kompany may rest some of his talismanic figures for this cup tie but either way, they’ve got what it takes to romp past anyone.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 1-2 Burnley