‘Things are starting to come together’ – Coventry City v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Coventry City host Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend.

The Sky Blues welcome the Terriers to the CBS Arena as they look to end a poor run of form. Mark Robins’ side have not won in any competition since the middle of December and will be looking to turn their season around as they set their sights on mounting a push for the Championship play-offs.

Coventry are currently 15th in the Championship – seven points off the play-off spots.

Huddersfield remain in danger of dropping into League One, with Mark Fotheringham’s side sitting in 22nd place. They will be looking for a positive result this weekend to try and keep up with Cardiff City, who currently sit three points outside the drop zone in 21st.

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued predictions for the clash…

Luke Phelps

“Huddersfield Town’s form has improved in recent weeks. They’re slowly working towards safety and I’m backing them to finish above the drop zone.

“Coventry City meanwhile are in danger of seeing their season peter out. They’ve had spells of good form and spells of poor form, but they remain a side with very capable players and a likewise manager.

“This should be an entertaining game and a close one too – so close that I don’t think there’ll be a winner in this one.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-1 Huddersfield Town

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Harry Ware

“There will be a good feeling around Coventry City right now with the news of their new ownership. Things are starting to come together off the pitch, and the club will hope that things continue to develop on it. However, the Sky Blues will need to change their form quickly if they are to keep up with the other play-off chasing sides

“Huddersfield sit in the relegation zone, but I think they will be safe come the end of the season. With so many teams around them struggling, I think they will come out on top in the relegation battle. However, with how things are working out for Coventry, I can see them picking up some momentum starting with this game, so I think they win this one.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Huddersfield Town