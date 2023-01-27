‘They will still prevail’ – Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur prediction: The72

Preston North End host Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup Fourth Round this weekend.

The Championship side enter this game on a high, having won away at Birmingham City in their last outing thanks to goals from Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne. Prior to that, they lost 4-0 to Norwich City, so Ryan Lowe’s men clearly bounced back well.

Spurs faced London rivals Fulham in their last outing and a Harry Kane strike on the brink of half time made the difference at Craven Cottage.

Preston North End currently sit 11th in the table and a play-off push is by no means out of the question, with just two points separating them and Middlesbrough in 6th.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“The home advantage for Preston could come into their favour and with a top Premier League outfit coming to town, hopefully the home faithful will be suitably fired up for this one.

“If they can avoid conceding early, Lowe’s men can keep themselves in with a shout of pulling off a big surprise here. However, given the firepower Antonio Conte’s side possesses, you have to back the visitors to emerge victorious.

“I’d love to back an upset but I can’t see that happening. Away win.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Jamie Rooke

“The magic of the FA Cup is still alive and well but Preston will certainly be up against when Spurs come to town.

“Antonio Conte’s men aren’t having their best year but with the likes of Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski in the attacking third, they will fancy their chances to win out at Deepdale.

“Magic or not, the Londoners are a very strong unit and although the Italian manager may rotate here and there, surely they will still prevail.”

Score prediction: Preston North End 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur