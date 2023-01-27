‘They could spring a surprise’ – Southampton v Blackpool prediction: The72

Blackpool visit Premier League side Southampton in the FA Cup Fourth Round this weekend.

Southampton are still right in the fight at the bottom of the Premier League table but there have been promising signs in recent weeks for former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones.

They went on a three-game winning run but two of them came in cup competitions, meaning the Saints remain at the foot of the top-flight.

Blackpool are themselves going through a rough patch of their own, having just parted ways with Michael Appleton. Experienced manager Mick McCarthy is his replacement and his first game in charge will be the trip to St. Mary’s, so he’ll be keen to claim a big scalp in his first outing.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for the clash…

James Ray

“Heading to a struggling Premier League side in the FA Cup provides a great chance for Mick McCarthy to announce himself to his new Blackpool fans in style. The Saints have struggled but there have been brighter performances of late though.

“McCarthy knows how to get the best from a limited side and that could spell success for him at Bloomfield Road, and there could be promising moments in this cup tie.

“However, I think a win might be a step too far. Blackpool should be up for it and they could spring a surprise, but I am going to go for a home win.”

Score prediction: Southampton 2-1 Blackpool

Jamie Rooke

“Both Blackpool and Southampton are currently in their respective relegation zones and so could do with the respite of the FA Cup.

“There are two relatively new people at the helm as well and so they’ll be keen to impress the fanbases with a respectable run in the coveted competition.

“The league positions of course favour the top-flight team but Blackpool will be spurred on by the so-called new manager bounce and they may just edge out Southampton in their own backyard.”

Score prediction: Southampton 0-1 Blackpool