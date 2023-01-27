‘They can be beaten’ – Middlesbrough v Watford prediction: The72

Middlesbrough host Watford in the Championship this weekend.

This fixture brings together two sides who currently occupy a play-off place. Middlesbrough are just holding onto a place-off spot in 6th, whilst Watford are in 3rd.

Just two points separate these two teams, and so this is a huge game for either side. A win would potentially put Watford five points clear within the top-six whilst Boro could leapfrog Slaven Bilic’s Watford with a win.

Watford come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Rotherham United, having gone three games unbeaten in the league following back-to-back defeats at the end of 2022.

Middlesbrough lost to Sunderland 2-0 last time out. But Michael Carrick’s side had won their previous four Championship games before then.

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued predictions for the clash…

Luke Phelps

“This is a really important game in either sides’ fortunes this season, not only because of the points at stake but because of the confidence that the winning side – if there is one – will gain.

“I didn’t expect Boro to lose v Sunderland last time out. But it shows that they can be beaten, and Watford are one of the few teams in this division capable of beating Middlesbrough.

“This is going to be really tight and really competitive, but I can see Boro just edging this one and coming through with a win, given Watford’s inconsistent form of late.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-0 Watford

Harry Ware

“Michael Carrick has done a brilliant job at Middlesbrough this season. For someone who had relatively little experience coming into the role, he has really turned things around to give Boro a shot at promotion this season.

“Watford are once again near the top end of the Championship and have a manager who is experienced at getting out of the Championship. However, I think Middlesbrough will take this one with the home advantage and go above their opponents on Saturday.”

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-1 Watford