Swansea City make contact over potential Aston Villa loan swoop

Swansea City have identified Aston Villa right-back Kaine Kesler-Hayden as a loan target, Planet Swans has reported.

Aston Villa sanctioned a loan move for Kesler-Hayden in the summer, sending him to Huddersfield Town for his first taste of Championship action after an impressive spell with MK Dons last season.

His time with the Terriers was a tricky one though. He managed a goal and an assist in 15 outings but spent an extended spell out of favour, ultimately ending in his premature return to Villa Park.

However, the 20-year-old could yet head out again, with Swansea City said to be keen.

Planet Swans reports alongside Swansea Independent that Kesler-Hayden is a loan target for the South Welsh side. They state contact has been made over a potential agreement as Russell Martin and co look to add to their ranks late in the window.

Aston Villa are said to be willing to let him go out before Tuesday’s 11pm cut-off, so it will be interesting to see if a move comes to fruition.

A good fit for Martin?

Swansea City could do with another option on the right-hand side, be it short-term or long-term. Kesler-Hayden could fill that gap, operating either as a full-back or a wing-back.

He provides threat going forward and given how Martin has looked to get his wide men involved, the Aston Villa talent certainly fits the profile.

Villa’s willingness to let him head out could make the deal a feasible one to strike in the latter stages of the window, and with exciting players like Chiedozie Ogbene linked with permanent moves to South Wales, Kesler-Hayden could be a solid alternative to have in place.