Striker in, defender out? – What deadline day might have in store for Derby County

Derby County have kept relatively quiet with their business in the January transfer window so far, with deadline day rapidly approaching.

The Rams have until 11pm on Tuesday night to make any last minute additions, with potential departures also on the horizon before the window shuts.

After Will Osula was recalled by parent club Sheffield United, Derby County were reportedly keen on adding another striker before the window shuts, although nothing seems to be close. Osula scored five goals in all competitions whilst on loan at the Rams, with Derby looking for a direct replacement.

County were looking at the possibility of signing Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill. The Rams joined Birmingham City, Reading, and Rotherham United in the race to sign Hugill, who was announced as a Rotherham United player this week, so that potential move is off the cards.

Paul Warne’s side have shown interest in Stoke City defender Aden Flint, but will face competition from Championship side Blackpool if they are to secure his signature. The 33-year-old has not played for the Potters since the start of October and will be looking for regular first-team football away from the bet365 Stadium.

This may come as a result of the potential exit of experienced centre-back Curtis Davies, with MK Dons reportedly interested, as per Alan Nixon in The Sun on Sunday (22.01.23, pg. 59). However, Nixon says that Warne is reluctant to lose Davies, who remains an important player for the Rams.

So it could potentially be a busy deadline day for Derby County. A striker looks imperative for the rest of the campaign after Osula’s loan was terminated, and with the Rams missing out on Hugill, it could be a frantic search for a forward before 11pm on Tuesday. With the Rams having made several signings in the summer though, this window was always likely to be more quiet.

Derby County return to action v West Ham in the FA Cup on Monday night.