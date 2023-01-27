Report sheds light on Portsmouth’s talks with Chris Wilder before John Mousinho appointment

Portsmouth spoke to Chris Wilder over their vacant managerial post but he made it clear he wanted to work at a higher level, The News has said.

Portsmouth’s hierarchy led an extensive search for a new manager before eventually appointing John Mousinho.

It was a move that surprised all and left many underwhelmed, especially given some of the names linked. However, he’s since one his first two games in charge 2-0 and has settled early nerves surrounding his appointment.

There were a number of other names linked with the job though, with Chris Wilder easily the most eye-catching.

It had been claimed the 55-year-old would be open to speaking about a move to Portsmouth, but now, new claims of The News have shed light on the discussions that took place between Pompey and the out-of-work boss.

They state that while there were discussions, Wilder made it clear he wants to manage at a higher level and ruled himself out of the job.

Kicking on under Mousinho…

There’s no doubt that a move for Wilder would have really been a breathe of fresh air at Fratton Park. A move so ambitious given his track record really would have lifted spirits and given fans a genuine excitement over the next era.

However, it seems the possibility of that happening quickly became clear after discussions.

Now, the Hampshire outfit will be fully focused on kicking under their new boss. Recruiting someone whose only experience in the dugout is as a player-coach certainly makes for a bold move but Mousinho is a highly respected figure among former teammates and opponents and marks the breakthrough of another promising young manager.

It takes the club in a new direction in terms of the manager’s role but means they have a young, ambitious figure in charge in their bid to lead the club back to where they belong.