Reading bracing for late interest in 29-year-old, says journalist

Reading are ‘bracing themselves’ for late interest in striker Lucas Joao, says Darren Witcoop.

Joao, 29, has been with Reading since joining from Sheffield Wednesday during the 2019/20 season. He’s since racked up 98 appearances for the Royals in all competitions, scoring an impressive 42 goals, but the two-cap former Portuguese international sees his contract expire this summer.

There’s been interest in Joao before, with Championship clubs having been linked alongside him going into this season. And journalist Witcoop says that Reading are preparing for late interest in Joao ahead of Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Witcoop tweeted this morning:

Reading are bracing themselves for fresh deadline-day interest in striker Lucas Joao. Watford were keen on Joao last summer. The Portuguese striker is out of contract at the end of the season #reading #watford — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 27, 2023

Paul Ince’s Reading currently sit in 14th place of the table. They remain just five points outside the top-six and have a healthy 11-point cushion between themselves and Huddersfield Town who currently sit in 22nd place of the table, and so a late push for the play-offs could be on the cards for the Royals.

Joao has scored five goals in 22 league appearances this season. He’s managed to maintain his fitness after some tough years on the injury front, but Joao hasn’t returned the same amount of goals that he has in the past – his best season with the club came in the 2020/21 campaign where he scored 19 goals in the Championship and assisted a further seven.

Joao on the way out?

There’ll certainly be clubs out there who’d take Joao in. But whether any club will pay a fee for a player who’s in the final six months of his contract remains to be seen – it also remains to be seen what Reading value Joao at.

Reading will surely be eager to keep hold of Joao for the remainder of the season at least, as he remains their main goal threat. But Ince might be forced into selling the player should an offer come in between now and 11pm on Tuesday, as to avoid losing Joao on a free transfer at the end of the season.

It could be a nervy wait between now and the transfer deadline for Reading fans – their side face Manchester United in the FA Cup this weekend.