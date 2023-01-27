Paul Heckingbottom confirms interest in Sheffield United stars – Everton, AC Milan linked

Sheffield United stars Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge have attracted interest this month, manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed.

Sheffield United are no strangers to fielding interest in their standout players, with Ndiaye and Berge often at the centre of rumours regarding moves away from Bramall Lane.

Both have been influential figures for the Blades this season. Senegalese forward Ndiaye’s tally of 10 goals and seven assists in 28 Championship games earned him a place at the World Cup and has drawn the interest of Everton, while Berge’s strong displays in the middle of the park have seen him linked with both AC Milan and Roma this month.

Now, Heckingbottom has been quizzed on interest in Blades players, confirming Ndiaye and Berge have drawn attention.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, the Sheffield United boss said there has been interest but no bids as of yet, saying:

“There has been interest and there always is but there has been no bids.”

He then went on to affirm his stance that the club want to keep all their players amid the recent embargo.

1 of 25 Which club is nicknamed the Tigers? Hull City Forest Green Rovers Mansfield Town Coventry City

Holding onto key players…

It’s hardly surprising that Heckingbottom isn’t keen on losing key players this month. The transfer embargo would mean that those who head out couldn’t be replaced, meaning significant sales at this point would make for poor business and leave the Blades in a tough spot.

Ndiaye and Berge have both got key roles to play in helping Sheffield United back to the Premier League.

They’re well on their way to returning automatically too, and you have to think that their chances of keeping the duo would increase if they are to play top-flight football.

Both players have the talent and potential to play at the top-end of the game, but for now, it seems unlikely that they’ll be making moves away from Bramall Lane in the latter stages of the transfer window.