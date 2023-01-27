On loan QPR man ‘doubtful’ for Hull City clash, says Critchley

QPR boss Neil Critchley says Manchester United loanee Ethan Laird is ‘doubtful’ for this weekend’s game v Hull City in the Championship.

QPR travel to Hull City in the Championship tomorrow afternoon. But the R’s look set to be without first-choice right-back Laird, 21, who picked up a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw v Swansea City last weekend.

But speaking to West London Sport, R’s boss Critchley revealed that Laird’s injury isn’t a serious one, saying:

“Ethan when he comes off in the first half, you fear the worst. We got relatively positive news about him and he is not going to be out for a significant period of time.

“He’ll be doubtful for this weekend but when you come off with a muscle injury you start to think it’s a long-term one, but it is not going to be long term. But he will be doubtful for Saturday.”

QPR sit in 13th place of the Championship table head of this one, compared to Hull City who sit in 16th and just four points behind the R’s. Hull go into this one in better form though having lost just one of their last seven league fixtures, whilst QPR have won only one of their last 12 in the league.

Osman Kakay will likely fill in for Laird at right-back – the Sierra Leone international has featured 13 times in the Championship this season and has impressed when he’s played.

West London Sport go on to reveal that Lyndon Dykes is set to return to the side after missing the Swansea game, with Stefan Johansen also in contention to make his return after tow months on the sidelines.

A huge game…

QPR haven’t looked all that convincing under Critchley so far. He came into a difficult job though – QPR were out of form before his arrival and a lot of his key players haven’t put in the same level of performances as earlier in the campaign.

A trip to Hull City, whilst very difficult, is still a winnable game, and if QPR can leave the MKM Stadium with all three points then it’ll lift them right back up towards the top-six and it’ll give the players a lot of confidence too.

Laird’s absence is a blow, but Kakay is a solid Championship player and with Dykes and Johansen also in line to feature, QPR will fancy their chances this weekend.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.