Mowbray suggests in-demand Sunderland man could leave the club this month

“I think it’s in Bailey’s hands and I’d like to support him in whatever decision he makes, whether that’s to stay, compete and try and help this team achieve our goals, or if he wants to go and be a regular footballer somewhere then I think I will support that as well.”

“It’s important that we have Bailey in the discussion about what’s right. If he has options and he wants to take one, then we’ll assess whether we can allow that to happen.”

Wright left Bristol City to join Sunderland during the 2019/20 campaign. He’s since made 94 league appearances for the Black Cats with 14 of those coming in the Championship this season. Last time round, Wright featured 40 times in League One, playing a huge role in their promotion back to the Championship.

Wright on the move…

Sunderland have some good, young options in the middle of defence, in names like Dan Ballard and Aji Alese. Danny Batth and Wright provide some more experience in the heart of defence and Mowbray will no doubt be eager to keep that mixture of youth and experience.

But Wright is a good player and he warrants regular football. Mowbray has taken a very fair stance on Wright’s situation and has potentially left the door open for a move, even though it would mean Sunderland losing a very experienced and well-liked player in Wright.

It could come down to whether or not any side makes a move for Wright – if they do then a move could quite easily come to fruition, given the above comments from Mowbray.

Sunderland return to action v Fulham in the FA Cup this weekend.