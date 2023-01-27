Millwall see latest bid for striker target accepted – player now travelling to seal deal

Millwall have seen their latest bid for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet accepted, as per STV.

Millwall have been in the market for more options at the top of the pitch for much of this month and a whole host of names have been linked with a move to The Den.

One of the more recent names to emerge in reports is that of Hibs striker Nisbet, who has managed seven goals in six Scottish Premiership games since returning from a long-term knee injury.

Now, after recent claims of a fresh bid for the striker, STV has now said the Lions have seen an offer accepted.

It was claimed Millwall had made an offer totalling over £2m for Nisbet after their first £1.1m bid was turned down and now, the Scotland international is travelling south as the relevant parties look to put the finish touches on the move.

Nisbet, 25, has spent his entire career plying his trade in his native but now looks set for a chance in the EFL.

A deserved shot in the Championship…

Nisbet made his breakthrough at Partick Thistle and while he struggled to make an impact there, he has been prolific ever since. The Glaswegian striker has spent time with Hibs, Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers, enjoying success at all clubs.

The move from Scotland to the Championship is one many strikers have made over the years and some have fared better than others.

However, Nisbet looks a good fit for Millwall and after performing so well just after a long-term injury, it’s a deserved move. He boasts the physical attributes to act as a good outlet up top and his aerial ability makes him a strong presence at the top of the pitch.