Midfielder joins, defender departs? What deadline day might have in store for Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic have endured an indifferent season thus far and with Dean Holden at the helm, a new face or two would be welcome over the final days of the window.

Holden’s side currently sit 15th in the League One standings but a good run of form could see the nine-point gap between them and the play-offs close.

The Addicks have already made some shrewd acquisitions in the form of Macauley Bonne and Todd Kane, but there might yet be more movement on the transfer front before Tuesday’s 11pm deadline.

Joe Wollacott is one player reported to be drawing interest from elsewhere.

The Charlton Athletic goalkeeper was a regular starter under the stewardship of Ben Garner but since suffering a finger injury, he’s remained on the sidelines. He’s nearing fitness now through and the South London Press claim he has loan interest from the Championship.

Ashley Maynard-Brewer has been Holden’s go-to amid Wollacott’s injury but it remains to be seen if an exit would be sanctioned.

Charlton Athletic’s out of favour defender Terell Thomas has been reportedly drawing interest before the end of the window. He joined from Reading last year but he has struggled for game time and with his deal up in the summer, sides such as MK Dons and Burton Albion are in for him, as per Football League World.

Given his struggle for minutes, this is a move you could see transpiring before the deadline.

From outgoings to incomings and the Addicks are one of a number of sides to have been linked with Hull City’s Xavier Simons.

The Chelsea loanee has hardly featured for the Tigers but boss Liam Rosenior, when speaking to Hull Live, has insisted that he is a big fan of Simons and wants to retain his services. It seems a lot would have to change in the final days for anything to come of this though.

Kieran Sadlier, on the other hand, may well make a move away before the end of the window.

He’s struggled for game time with Bolton Wanderers but has proven before that he’s a more than capable performer at this level. He’d be a strong signing and a late exit seems feasible for the attacking midfielder given his sparse involvement.

Barnsley, Leyton Orient and Charlton Athletic are amongst the sides interested in picking up the Irishman according to Football League World.