Middlesbrough have bid accepted for Championship midfielder, says journalist

Middlesbrough have had a bid accepted for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser, according to journalist Graeme Bailey.

Middlesbrough have been chasing Barlaser for a number of weeks and with the deadline closing in, the Teessiders have stepped up their pursuit.

Their first bid of a reported £900,000 was rejected by Rotherham United, but an improved bid has now been accepted according to Bailey. Middlesbrough are hoping to finalise the deal to make sure the 26-year-old can make his debut as early as this weekend, when Boro face Watford at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough trying to get Dan Barlaser deal over the line in time for him to face Watford on Saturday – Rotherham have accepted bid for their midfielder. Boro also hoping to land his team-mate Chiedozie Ogbene before the deadline. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) January 27, 2023

Barlaser has played in every game so far this season for the Millers, scoring twice and registering a further seven assists in 30 appearances. His assists tally puts him joint-top of the assists chart alongside Middlesbrough’s Ryan Giles, Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki, and Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye.

The tweet from Bailey also states that Boro will be pushing to land Barlaser’s Rotherham United teammate Chiedozie Ogbene before the transfer window closes next week.

A great addition to the Boro ranks…

Middlesbrough’s go-to duo in the middle of the park under Michael Carrick is Jonny Howson and Hayden Hackney currently, but with Howson in the final year of his contract and approaching 35, the Teessiders need to be looking for replacements longer term.

Barlaser has proven his worth in the Championship in a combative Rotherham United side, and despite the team not overly impressing across the campaign, the midfielder has been a standout for Matt Taylor’s side.

He will come in to compete with Howson, Hackney and West Brom loanee Alex Mowatt. But given Boro’s persistence with a move for the player, it looks as though he would be in with a chance of cementing himself as a regular in the starting eleven if given the chance to impress.