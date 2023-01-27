‘Leaning towards them for this one’ – Charlton Athletic v Bolton Wanderers prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Bolton Wanderers in League One this weekend.

The Addicks welcome Ian Evatt’s Bolton to The Valley, having won their last three games with Dean Holden at the helm. An impressive 2-0 win over play-off contenders Barnsley last time out will give Charlton confidence coming up against another play-off chasing team. Charlton currently sit 15th in League One ahead of the game.

Bolton are currently 5th in League One having lost just twice in the league since the end of October. The Trotters managed to edge past Forest Green Rovers last time out to claim another three points, where they had Dion Charles wrongly sent off for an incident he was not involved in.

The Trotters won the reverse fixture 3-1 back in September. However, with Charlton much-improved from the first half of the season, it will be an interesting encounter at the weekend.

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued predictions for the clash…

Harry Ware

“Charlton have impressed me in their last couple of games. They have claimed some impressive wins and played well against Manchester United in the EFL Cup. Holden has put them on track to start a run of form which he will be hoping they can continue for a while yet.

“Evatt has done a great job at Bolton. The Trotters have been much more consistent this season compared to last season, which could help them back to the Championship. I think this will be a close one, but I think Charlton will come out on top with the home advantage and the momentum they have coming into this game.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Luke Phelps

“It’s difficult to bet against either side in this one. Both are in decent form and I think Bolton will be in the top-six come the end of the season, given the signings they’ve made, and I think Charlton could make a late push for it.

“But Evatt’s Bolton are looking really good this season. They’re defensively solid and they’ve added some really decent attacking names to their ranks this month, so I’m leaning towards them for this one.

“It’ll be a very close-fought game though.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-1 Bolton Wanderers