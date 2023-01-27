‘It’s hard to ever see them winning’ – Hull City v QPR prediction: The72

Hull City host QPR in the Championship this weekend.

Both sides currently occupy a mid-table position, and will be looking to push further up the table for the rest of the campaign.

Hull will be looking to ensure they retain their Championship status with a win here. They currently sit in 16th place and eight points above the relegation zone, having lost just one of their last seven in the league.

QPR are currently 13th in the Championship and remain well in the play-off chase. They have drawn their last three league games and will be hoping to turn draws into wins, starting with this weekend – Neil Critchley has won just one of his opening six league games in charge.

Ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued predictions for the clash…

Luke Phelps

“It’s strange to think that QPR were beating any and every team earlier in the season. Now, going into every Championship game, it’s hard to ever see them winning, but they remain in the play-off picture and they still have a team full of individual quality.

“Hull are really tough to beat though. They’re improving every game under Liam Rosenior and I think this will be a really close and cagey affair. I’m going to have to say draw in this one though.”

Score prediction: Hull City 1-1 QPR

Harry Ware

“Hull have had a relatively decent campaign so far. Remaining in the Championship this season will be a success for the Tigers, and they look on course to be doing that.

“QPR need a win to keep up with those above in the play-off race. After failing to pick up three points in their recent games, they could fade away from the race if they do not start picking up wins soon. Therefore, I see this one going the way of the away side, but it is sure to be a close game.”

Score prediction: Hull City 0-1 QPR