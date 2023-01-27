‘It could get ugly’ – Reading v Manchester United prediction: The72

Reading face Manchester United in the FA Cup Fourth Round on Saturday night.

Paul Ince will be managing against one of his former teams, having made over 200 appearances for the Red Devils in the late 80s and early 90s.

Both sides lost in their last outings, Reading travelling to the Bet365 and being put to the sword by Stoke City. The likes of Tyrese Campbell and Jacob Brown were in on the scoring as the Potters eased to a 4-0 victory on home soil.

Manchester United, on the other hand, played out a memorable clash against old rivals and league leaders Arsenal. Marcus Rashford fired the former ahead but the Gunners rallied and an Eddie Nketiah brace played a major role in a 3-2 for Mikel Arteta’s men.

That being said, under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag, this is a very different United side and so Reading will be up against it on Saturday night.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions…

James Ray

“Manchester United were only overcome by a fantastic Arsenal side and in their current form, you have to back them to progress here.

“There’s no doubt that Paul Ince will have his Reading side fired up for this one and they have shown they can be a dangerous outfit on their day. However, even if the Red Devils rotate, they’re going to be strong favourites in this one.

“If ten Hag fields a strong side, it could get ugly. I don’t think it’ll be a rampant win, but United should take this comfortably.”

Score prediction: Reading 0-3 Manchester United

Jamie Rooke

“As previously mentioned, Manchester United have enjoyed a huge upturn in their fortunes since ten Hag has got his claws into this side.

“Reading are comfortably mid-table and so could opt to go all out for a cup run, but locking horns with a resurgent Manchester United doesn’t help their cause.

“The Royals have the ability to cause an upset but once again, the chances of the magic of the FA Cup coming to the fore is quite unlikely here.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-3 Manchester United