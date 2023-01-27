Former Wigan Athletic player highly likely to land Latics job, says reporter

Wigan Athletic are ‘highly likely’ to appoint Shaun Maloney as their next manager, after parting ways with Kolo Toure last night.

Toure lasted just seven Championship games at the helm, failing to win any of them. Wigan Athletic remain rooted to the foot of the Championship table and haven’t won in seven league games, with just one win in their last 15 league games altogether.

But former Celtic, Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic, and Hull City man Maloney looks set to take charge of the Latics, according to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, and it’ll be the 40-year-old’s second managerial job after a recent spell in charge of Hibernian.

Highly likely #WAFC #FACup winner Shaun Maloney will be their new manager having been overlooked for Toure last time around. https://t.co/rdPXjZFXuI — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 27, 2023

As per Crooks above tweet, Toure landed the Wigan Athletic job ahead of Maloney earlier in the season. But Maloney will arrive with more management experience than Toure did, having worked as part of former Wigan boss Roberto Martinez’s Belgium set up, before landing the Hibernian job in 2021. He oversaw just 19 games in charge of the Scottish club, winning six of those games.

A big ask for Maloney…

Wigan are looking destined for relegation as things stand. The club have endured a really torrid season in the Championship and even though they’re just four points from safety, it looks like they’ll need a miracle to stay in the division this season.

Maloney seems like a steady appointment – the Latics’ options are limited as the club can’t go out and pay out someone’s contract, and sitting in last place of the Championship won’t make them such an attractive option either. But Maloney is someone who’s familiar with the club and the fans should rally behind him, with Wigan having just 18 games of their season remaining.

The Latics aren’t in action until they head to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship next month.